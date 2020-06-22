All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12742 S Hagan St

12742 Hagan Street · (913) 839-2953
Location

12742 Hagan Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12742 S Hagan St · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2443 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
We do not advertise on Craigslist!!-BEAUTIFUL Olathe Home-Showing NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Register here for a private showing:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925206?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Gorgeous freshly remodeled and updated home in the Olathe East/California Trail District. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Soaring vaulted ceilings and brand new hard wood floors. Modern light fixtures and railings, blue and gray paint colors throughout. Finished basement for a game room or man cave! Fully fenced in very private backyard. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are not staying with the home.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5033073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 S Hagan St have any available units?
12742 S Hagan St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12742 S Hagan St have?
Some of 12742 S Hagan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 S Hagan St currently offering any rent specials?
12742 S Hagan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 S Hagan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12742 S Hagan St is pet friendly.
Does 12742 S Hagan St offer parking?
Yes, 12742 S Hagan St does offer parking.
Does 12742 S Hagan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12742 S Hagan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 S Hagan St have a pool?
No, 12742 S Hagan St does not have a pool.
Does 12742 S Hagan St have accessible units?
No, 12742 S Hagan St does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 S Hagan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12742 S Hagan St does not have units with dishwashers.
