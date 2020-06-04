1130 West Sheridan Street

Amenities

This is a great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Olathe. Large opening living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Main floor is all tile. Nice sized bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. Second living room with fireplace on bottom floor. This leads to the fenced in backyard with patio. One car garage. Additional room off basement living room that is great for storage, etc. Utility area with washer/dryer on lower level storage area. Great location in Johnson County!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 2/27/20



