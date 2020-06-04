All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:15 PM

1130 West Sheridan Street

1130 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 West Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Olathe. Large opening living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Main floor is all tile. Nice sized bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. Second living room with fireplace on bottom floor. This leads to the fenced in backyard with patio. One car garage. Additional room off basement living room that is great for storage, etc. Utility area with washer/dryer on lower level storage area. Great location in Johnson County!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 2/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 West Sheridan Street have any available units?
1130 West Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 West Sheridan Street have?
Some of 1130 West Sheridan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 West Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 West Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 West Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 West Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1130 West Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 West Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 1130 West Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 West Sheridan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 West Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 1130 West Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 West Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 West Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 West Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 West Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

