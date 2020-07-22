All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1109 S Clairborne Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1109 S Clairborne Rd
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1109 S Clairborne Rd

1109 South Clairborne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1109 South Clairborne Road, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Olathe Home-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1034862?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Gorgeous LARGE 2 story with lots of updates. The deck and huge back yard is perfect for family parties and BBQs. The neighborhood is beautiful in Fall and Spring so don't miss the walking trail right around the corner! With schools just blocks away, kids never have an excuse to be late! Be sure to check out the ample room sizes and pantry behind the barn door. Newer furnace, AC, roof and hot water heater for maximum utility efficiency.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5191534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have any available units?
1109 S Clairborne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have?
Some of 1109 S Clairborne Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S Clairborne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Clairborne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Clairborne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 S Clairborne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1109 S Clairborne Rd offers parking.
Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S Clairborne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have a pool?
No, 1109 S Clairborne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Clairborne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Clairborne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 S Clairborne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlathe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City