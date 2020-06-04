1031 North Troost Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate home in sought after Brookfield Park development! Beautiful, open floor plan with huge finished walk-out lower level to back yard. Updated kitchen with pantry and island. Hearth room/dining room with stone accented see-through fireplace into living area. Large master suite. Quiet, cul-de-sac location! Large bedroom with full bath on the lower level.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



