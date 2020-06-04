All apartments in Olathe
1031 North Troost Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 3:56 PM

1031 North Troost Avenue

1031 North Troost Avenue · (636) 306-3491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 North Troost Avenue, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate home in sought after Brookfield Park development! Beautiful, open floor plan with huge finished walk-out lower level to back yard. Updated kitchen with pantry and island. Hearth room/dining room with stone accented see-through fireplace into living area. Large master suite. Quiet, cul-de-sac location! Large bedroom with full bath on the lower level.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 North Troost Avenue have any available units?
1031 North Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 North Troost Avenue have?
Some of 1031 North Troost Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 North Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 North Troost Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 North Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 North Troost Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1031 North Troost Avenue offer parking?
No, 1031 North Troost Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1031 North Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 North Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 North Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 North Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 North Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 North Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 North Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 North Troost Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
