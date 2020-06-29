All apartments in Olathe
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

1010 N Clinton St

1010 North Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 North Clinton Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Kate and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough down below!! Available NOW! HALF OFF a Months Rent if possession is taken by 5/14. This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home has plenty of room for your family including hardwood floors through the kitchen and eating area. There is plenty of space with 3 separate living areas including a finished sub-basement. The backyard has a privacy fence, and a covered area on the deck that is perfect for keeping out of the sun during a cookout, or staying dry during an impromptu rainstorm! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent + admin fees. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUkWW5a_Vzw&t=27s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N Clinton St have any available units?
1010 N Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N Clinton St have?
Some of 1010 N Clinton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 N Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 N Clinton St offer parking?
No, 1010 N Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 1010 N Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N Clinton St have a pool?
Yes, 1010 N Clinton St has a pool.
Does 1010 N Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 1010 N Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.

