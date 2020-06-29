1010 N Clinton St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kate and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough down below!! Available NOW! HALF OFF a Months Rent if possession is taken by 5/14. This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home has plenty of room for your family including hardwood floors through the kitchen and eating area. There is plenty of space with 3 separate living areas including a finished sub-basement. The backyard has a privacy fence, and a covered area on the deck that is perfect for keeping out of the sun during a cookout, or staying dry during an impromptu rainstorm! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent + admin fees. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUkWW5a_Vzw&t=27s