1010 N Clinton St

Another Great Listing From Kate and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough down below!! Available NOW! HALF OFF a Months Rent if possession is taken by 5/14. This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home has plenty of room for your family including hardwood floors through the kitchen and eating area. There is plenty of space with 3 separate living areas including a finished sub-basement. The backyard has a privacy fence, and a covered area on the deck that is perfect for keeping out of the sun during a cookout, or staying dry during an impromptu rainstorm! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent + admin fees. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUkWW5a_Vzw&t=27s