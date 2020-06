Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9909 Lee Ct Available 07/01/20 Amazing Ranch home in Old Leawood - Spanning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home nestled on a hill and overlooking Lee Boulevard. Approximately 2400 sq ft of living space on the main level and a full basement with approximately 500 sq ft of partially finished space. Tons of room in the unfinished portion for a play area or storage. Eat in kitchen, family room, formal living and dining rooms. Fenced in back yard and a large deck that sits off of the family room. Shawnee Mission School District. Home is available for rent on July 1st. Rent is $3495/month with a $3495 security deposit. Small pets welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50/month in rent per pet.



(RLNE5488409)