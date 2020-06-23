All apartments in Leawood
5267 W 129th Ter

5267 West 129th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5267 West 129th Terrace, Leawood, KS 66209

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Another great property from Kate and the team at Renter's Warehouse. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! This family home consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, TWO fireplaces, and all the natural light you could need throughout the entire main level. Blue Valley schools! 3 car garage! Unfinished basement provides all the room for storage you could need. Over-sized kitchen with an island, new appliances, and washer/dryer is provided! No smoking. Security deposit equal to one's month's rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets negotiable w/ one-time pet fee. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5267 W 129th Ter have any available units?
5267 W 129th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 5267 W 129th Ter have?
Some of 5267 W 129th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5267 W 129th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5267 W 129th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5267 W 129th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5267 W 129th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5267 W 129th Ter offers parking.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5267 W 129th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter have a pool?
No, 5267 W 129th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5267 W 129th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5267 W 129th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5267 W 129th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5267 W 129th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
