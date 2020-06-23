5267 W 129th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Another great property from Kate and the team at Renter's Warehouse. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! This family home consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, TWO fireplaces, and all the natural light you could need throughout the entire main level. Blue Valley schools! 3 car garage! Unfinished basement provides all the room for storage you could need. Over-sized kitchen with an island, new appliances, and washer/dryer is provided! No smoking. Security deposit equal to one's month's rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets negotiable w/ one-time pet fee. Renters insurance required.