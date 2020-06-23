5267 W 129th Ter

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Another great property from Kate and the team at Renter's Warehouse. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! This family home consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, TWO fireplaces, and all the natural light you could need throughout the entire main level. Blue Valley schools! 3 car garage! Unfinished basement provides all the room for storage you could need. Over-sized kitchen with an island, new appliances, and washer/dryer is provided! No smoking. Security deposit equal to one's month's rent. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets negotiable w/ one-time pet fee. Renters insurance required.