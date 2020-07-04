13921 Canterbury Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Leawood home - STUNNING 1.5 STORY HOME TIGHTLY TUCKED IN A CUL-DE-SAC! SOARING CEILINGS, DOUBLE STAIRCASE, WALNUT HARDWOODS AND AMAZING WOODWORK! NEW CARPET AND PAINT. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a 4 car garage. Over 7200 square feet of living space! Chefs dream kitchen features walk in pantry, tons of granite counters, gas cooktop, double ovens, backsplash and butlers kitchen! Master bedroom on main level with fireplace and access to deck overlooking wooded lot. LARGE walk out lower level, ALL LAWN maintenance provided. Small dogs welcome with a $750.00 non refundable pet fee and an additional $50 per pet a month. Available immediately.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5734894)