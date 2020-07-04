All apartments in Leawood
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

13921 Canterbury Cir

13921 Canterbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13921 Canterbury Circle, Leawood, KS 66224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Leawood home - STUNNING 1.5 STORY HOME TIGHTLY TUCKED IN A CUL-DE-SAC! SOARING CEILINGS, DOUBLE STAIRCASE, WALNUT HARDWOODS AND AMAZING WOODWORK! NEW CARPET AND PAINT. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a 4 car garage. Over 7200 square feet of living space! Chefs dream kitchen features walk in pantry, tons of granite counters, gas cooktop, double ovens, backsplash and butlers kitchen! Master bedroom on main level with fireplace and access to deck overlooking wooded lot. LARGE walk out lower level, ALL LAWN maintenance provided. Small dogs welcome with a $750.00 non refundable pet fee and an additional $50 per pet a month. Available immediately.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5734894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have any available units?
13921 Canterbury Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 13921 Canterbury Cir have?
Some of 13921 Canterbury Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13921 Canterbury Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13921 Canterbury Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13921 Canterbury Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13921 Canterbury Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13921 Canterbury Cir offers parking.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13921 Canterbury Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have a pool?
No, 13921 Canterbury Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have accessible units?
No, 13921 Canterbury Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13921 Canterbury Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13921 Canterbury Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13921 Canterbury Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

