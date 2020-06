Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story!



Main level features hardwood floors throughout. Large formal living room with stone fireplace, formal dining and eat in kitchen with granite counters and double ovens!



Master bedroom with great natural light and large en suite bathroom featuring whirlpool tub and two large closets!



First floor laundry with farmhouse sink and storage. Half Bathroom. New screened in porch and deck! Washer Dryer not included.



Bonus loft space upstairs! Large 1.5 bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!



Finished basement with wet bar and tons of space for entertaining. Office or small bedroom with extra storage and full bathroom!



Three car garage



Mission Trail Elementary

Leawood Middle

Blue Valley North High



(RLNE4637667)