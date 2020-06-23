12849 Pembroke Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in a perfect Leawood location. From the front yard you could throw a rock onto the Country Club of Leawood. Close to shopping and highways, but tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with almost no traffic. Blue Valley school district. This house 1,800 square feet, and every part of it has just been upgraded. New carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Beautiful wood grained, ceramic tile everywhere else. New appliances. New granite counters. The house has ground floor laundry, and front loaders come with the hosue. The bathrooms were all completely gutted and replaced. Walkin closets. You get two living/family spaces - one in the upper part of the split, the other in the lower. Check out the large two car garage, too. Lots of patio space in spacious back yard for get togethers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

