All apartments in Leawood
Find more places like 12849 Pembroke Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leawood, KS
/
12849 Pembroke Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12849 Pembroke Circle

12849 Pembroke Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leawood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12849 Pembroke Circle, Leawood, KS 66209
Leawood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in a perfect Leawood location. From the front yard you could throw a rock onto the Country Club of Leawood. Close to shopping and highways, but tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with almost no traffic. Blue Valley school district. This house 1,800 square feet, and every part of it has just been upgraded. New carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Beautiful wood grained, ceramic tile everywhere else. New appliances. New granite counters. The house has ground floor laundry, and front loaders come with the hosue. The bathrooms were all completely gutted and replaced. Walkin closets. You get two living/family spaces - one in the upper part of the split, the other in the lower. Check out the large two car garage, too. Lots of patio space in spacious back yard for get togethers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have any available units?
12849 Pembroke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 12849 Pembroke Circle have?
Some of 12849 Pembroke Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12849 Pembroke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12849 Pembroke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12849 Pembroke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12849 Pembroke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12849 Pembroke Circle offers parking.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12849 Pembroke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have a pool?
No, 12849 Pembroke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have accessible units?
No, 12849 Pembroke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12849 Pembroke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12849 Pembroke Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12849 Pembroke Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center
6233 W 120th St
Leawood, KS 66209
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln
Leawood, KS 66224
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter
Leawood, KS 66224
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl
Leawood, KS 66211
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St
Leawood, KS 66206

Similar Pages

Leawood 1 BedroomsLeawood 2 Bedrooms
Leawood Apartments with BalconyLeawood Apartments with Gym
Leawood Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City