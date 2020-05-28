12316 Catalina Street

Amenities

{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing!



Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring throughout featuring the office, formal dining room, living room with stone fireplace, breakfast room and spacious kitchen! Half bath, Mud room with extra storage leads to back patio!



Upstairs loft area leads to spacious master bedroom with huge en suite bath features separate whirlpool tub and tile shower.



Second bedroom features private en suite bathroom. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share beautifully updated bathroom with double vanity and standing tile shower.



Finished basement with large rec room perfect for entertaining as well as 5th bedroom and full bathroom!



3 car garage. Geothermal Heating and Cooling. Lawn Maintenance Included.



Sorry, no pets.



