Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

12316 Catalina Street

12316 Catalina Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

12316 Catalina Street, Leawood, KS 66209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12316 Catalina Street · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing!

Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring throughout featuring the office, formal dining room, living room with stone fireplace, breakfast room and spacious kitchen! Half bath, Mud room with extra storage leads to back patio!

Upstairs loft area leads to spacious master bedroom with huge en suite bath features separate whirlpool tub and tile shower.

Second bedroom features private en suite bathroom. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share beautifully updated bathroom with double vanity and standing tile shower.

Finished basement with large rec room perfect for entertaining as well as 5th bedroom and full bathroom!

3 car garage. Geothermal Heating and Cooling. Lawn Maintenance Included.

Sorry, no pets.

Mission Trail Elementary
Leawood Middle
Blue Valley North High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Catalina Street have any available units?
12316 Catalina Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12316 Catalina Street have?
Some of 12316 Catalina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Catalina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 12316 Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 12316 Catalina Street offer parking?
Yes, 12316 Catalina Street does offer parking.
Does 12316 Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Catalina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Catalina Street have a pool?
Yes, 12316 Catalina Street has a pool.
Does 12316 Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 12316 Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12316 Catalina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 Catalina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12316 Catalina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
