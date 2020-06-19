All apartments in Leawood
11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J
11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J

11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J Available 09/16/19 Wonderful 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath Leawood Townhouse - This fantastic Leawood Townhouse is ready for you!

Don't miss this great 1st floor townhouse unit at Tomahawk Creek Condos in the heart of Leawood. This 2 bedroom / 2 full bath corner unit has an attached garage, in-unit washer and dryer and a private patio. The end unit location has loads of natural light and backs to a greenspace / fitness courts. This unit features an attached garage for added security and protection of your car from the elements.

Located near Town Center, Town Center Crossing, Hawthorne, and Park Place, you can live within walking distance to the best of Leawood's shopping, dining, and entertainment. This great townhouse is also just steps away from wooded walking / biking trails, parks, and ponds to enjoy nature.

This maintenance free community has it all. Featuring a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, and more this community is great for someone wanting tremendous amenities with no responsibility. Yard maintenance, trash pickup, and snow removal are also included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have any available units?
11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have?
Some of 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J offers parking.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J has a pool.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have accessible units?
No, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.
