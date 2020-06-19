Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool basketball court

11620 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit J Available 09/16/19 Wonderful 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath Leawood Townhouse - This fantastic Leawood Townhouse is ready for you!



Don't miss this great 1st floor townhouse unit at Tomahawk Creek Condos in the heart of Leawood. This 2 bedroom / 2 full bath corner unit has an attached garage, in-unit washer and dryer and a private patio. The end unit location has loads of natural light and backs to a greenspace / fitness courts. This unit features an attached garage for added security and protection of your car from the elements.



Located near Town Center, Town Center Crossing, Hawthorne, and Park Place, you can live within walking distance to the best of Leawood's shopping, dining, and entertainment. This great townhouse is also just steps away from wooded walking / biking trails, parks, and ponds to enjoy nature.



This maintenance free community has it all. Featuring a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, and more this community is great for someone wanting tremendous amenities with no responsibility. Yard maintenance, trash pickup, and snow removal are also included with rent.



