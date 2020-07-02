11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L

Amenities

Beautiful, freshly painted, 2nd-floor townhouse



Don't miss this beautiful, freshly painted, 2nd-floor townhouse unit at Tomahawk Creek Condos located in the heart of Leawood. The townhome offers a spacious master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet. A den that can be used as an office or bedroom, new plush carpeting, washer and dryer and an entertainment nook. Additionally, this unit features an attached garage and a storage area perfect for storing seasonal items.

This maintenance-free community has it all, close to major highways, shopping, and walking distance of Trader Joe's, Town Center Plaza, Johnson County Library, along with the beautiful Leawood Park biking and walking trails. Access to first-class amenities includes a clubhouse, exercise room, basketball, tennis court, and pool. Conveniently, water, lawn care, exterior building maintenance, trash pickup, and snow removal are all included with the rent.



The kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite countertop and flooring - updated pictures coming soon!

No Dogs Allowed



