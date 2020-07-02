All apartments in Leawood
Find more places like 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leawood, KS
/
11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L

11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · (816) 298-4980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leawood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit L · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, freshly painted, 2nd-floor townhouse - Property Id: 321872

Don't miss this beautiful, freshly painted, 2nd-floor townhouse unit at Tomahawk Creek Condos located in the heart of Leawood. The townhome offers a spacious master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet. A den that can be used as an office or bedroom, new plush carpeting, washer and dryer and an entertainment nook. Additionally, this unit features an attached garage and a storage area perfect for storing seasonal items.
This maintenance-free community has it all, close to major highways, shopping, and walking distance of Trader Joe's, Town Center Plaza, Johnson County Library, along with the beautiful Leawood Park biking and walking trails. Access to first-class amenities includes a clubhouse, exercise room, basketball, tennis court, and pool. Conveniently, water, lawn care, exterior building maintenance, trash pickup, and snow removal are all included with the rent.

The kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite countertop and flooring - updated pictures coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11619-tomahawk-creek-parkway-leawood-ks-unit-l/321872
Property Id 321872

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have any available units?
11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have?
Some of 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L currently offering any rent specials?
11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L pet-friendly?
No, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L offer parking?
Yes, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L offers parking.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have a pool?
Yes, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L has a pool.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have accessible units?
No, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L has units with dishwashers.
Does 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L have units with air conditioning?
No, 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11619 Tomahawk Creek Parkway L?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter
Leawood, KS 66224
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl
Leawood, KS 66211
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln
Leawood, KS 66224
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St
Leawood, KS 66206
Town Center
6233 W 120th St
Leawood, KS 66209

Similar Pages

Leawood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeawood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leawood Apartments with BalconiesLeawood Apartments with Gyms
Leawood Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MOSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity