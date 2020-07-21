1604 Grand Ave

Nice 4 bedroom 1 bath. The fourth bedroom is a nonconforming in the basement. New paint and flooring inside and out. Fenced in back yard. Decks on front and back. Plenty of room to relax. Quiet neighborhood close to Leavenworth High. College students welcome to apply. Must make 3 times rent. No evictions. Employed more than 3 months. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143792p Property Id 143792
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
