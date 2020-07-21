All apartments in Leavenworth
1604 Grand Ave

1604 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Grand Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 143792

Nice 4 bedroom 1 bath. The fourth bedroom is a nonconforming in the basement. New paint and flooring inside and out. Fenced in back yard. Decks on front and back. Plenty of room to relax. Quiet neighborhood close to Leavenworth High. College students welcome to apply. Must make 3 times rent. No evictions. Employed more than 3 months.
Property Id 143792

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Grand Ave have any available units?
1604 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1604 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1604 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 1604 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1604 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1604 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
