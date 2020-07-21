1604 Grand Ave

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 1 bath. The fourth bedroom is a nonconforming in the basement. New paint and flooring inside and out. Fenced in back yard. Decks on front and back. Plenty of room to relax. Quiet neighborhood close to Leavenworth High. College students welcome to apply. Must make 3 times rent. No evictions. Employed more than 3 months.

