Apartment List
/
KS
/
lawrence
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Finding an apartment in Lawrence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Oread
2 Units Available
Ten Ten Lofts
10 W 10th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$820
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1236 sqft
Located in Historic Downtown Lawrence. Beautiful loft-like apartments feature controlled access, free cable and 11-foot ceilings. Luxury amenities include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and slate tiles. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Oread
3 Units Available
Melrose Court
1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$675
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1235 sqft
A beautiful area in a residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool and full gym. Lots of extra storage and private parking provided. Within walking distance of Kansas University. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
901 New Hampshire St
901 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$880
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Stained concrete flooring and exposed loft ceilings are sure to impress in these bright, one-of-a-kind units. Appreciate fine finishes like luxury showers, dark maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Applecroft Apartments
1735 W 19th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$605
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
855 sqft
Beautiful apartments with air-conditioning, appliances, carpet, dishwasher. Grounds offer on-site laundry, pool and parking. Grounds are pet-friendly. Excellent urban location- near the University of Kansas, the Pioneer Cemetery, Hoglund Ballpark and city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,220
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1052 sqft
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
23 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
East Lawrence
1 Unit Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Sunset Hills
21 Units Available
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
East Lawrence
2 Units Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2712 Meadow Dr
2712 Meadow Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1623 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home for Rent or for Sale! This wonderful home is available June 1st for you to purchase or rent. New carpet and paint March of 2019, New exterior paint October of 2019.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schwegler
1 Unit Available
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2325 Surrey Dr
2325 Surrey Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1459 sqft
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Gorgeous Like-New Lawrence Duplex-Showings Begin in JUNE! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Pinckney
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - I
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
2014 West 27th Terrace
2014 West 27th Terrace, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
14 West 27th Terrace Apt #7, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Sunset Hills
1 Unit Available
706 Arizona Street
706 Arizona Street, Lawrence, KS
4 Bedrooms
$990
1310 sqft
706 Arizona Street, Lawrence, KS 66049 - 4 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex. Two living areas.
City Guide for Lawrence, KS

Score! You’ve decided to find a new apartment... Just a 45 minute drive from Kansas City, it’s the 6th largest city in the state of Kansas with a population of nearly 90,000.

Finding an apartment or duplex to rent in Lawrence is fairly easy, as they are scattered throughout the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lawrence, KS

Finding an apartment in Lawrence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrence 3 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with Balcony
Lawrence Apartments with GarageLawrence Apartments with GymLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Apartments with Pool
Lawrence Apartments with Washer-DryerLawrence Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawrence Pet Friendly PlacesLawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
East Lawrence

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City