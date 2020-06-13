22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oread
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie Place
1133 Kentucky St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Inexpensive furnished units boast microwaves, ranges, ovens, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies. Proximity to University of Kansas great for students. Blocks away from dining options.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1414 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1052 sqft
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 2 at 09:26am
3 Units Available
The Coachman Apartments
1433 Ohio St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Lawrence, nearby shops, restaurants and schools. Apartments come with kitchen appliances and contemporary stylings. Community has laundry on-site as well as parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Sunset Hills
21 Units Available
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$899
1235 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
East Lawrence
2 Units Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 Surrey Dr
2325 Surrey Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1459 sqft
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Gorgeous Like-New Lawrence Duplex-Showings Begin in JUNE! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2712 Meadow Dr
2712 Meadow Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1623 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home for Rent or for Sale! This wonderful home is available June 1st for you to purchase or rent. New carpet and paint March of 2019, New exterior paint October of 2019.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Schwegler
1 Unit Available
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Pinckney
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - I
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Old West Lawrence
1 Unit Available
836 Indiana Street
836 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
836 Indiana Street Apt #B, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. No pets allowed. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Sunset Hills
1 Unit Available
706 Arizona Street
706 Arizona Street, Lawrence, KS
706 Arizona Street, Lawrence, KS 66049 - 4 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex. Two living areas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Schwegler
1 Unit Available
1414 West 21st Terrace
1414 West 21st Terrace, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
1414 West 21st Terrace, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Brook Creek
1 Unit Available
1508 E 19th St
1508 East 19th Street, Lawrence, KS
This house has it all!!!! A great family home or off campus housing ! 1508 E 19st.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Hawthorn Drive
2322 Hawthorne Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1400 sqft
322 Hawthorn Drive, Lawrence, KS 66047 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4404 W 24 Pl
4404 24th Place, Lawrence, KS
FOR RENT. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home in great neighborhood only a few blocks from Sunflower and Southwest schools. 2 living areas, fully equipped, eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Freshly painted interior, all new floor coverings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Pinckney
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - D
400 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent. Lots of space at a 2BR price! Apartment complete with washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Small pets OK. Two blocks to the KU/Lawrence bus route. Available Aug. 1st for $850 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1412 East 902 Road
1412 E 902nd Rd, Douglas County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Nicely equipped 3br/2ba single family home. Great view of Clinton Lake. Large, screened in patio. Unfinished basement for extra space. Two car garage.

June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lawrence rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawrence rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrence stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $941 for a two-bedroom. Lawrence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lawrence, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Lawrence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lawrence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawrence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawrence's median two-bedroom rent of $941 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lawrence.
    • While Lawrence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Lawrence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

