1716 Louisiana St

Amenities
Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .House boasts updated features of hardwood floors, nice size closets, granite counter tops , ceramic tile , parking for 4 cars, all appliances
furnished including washer and dryer and additional chest freezer. House is partially furnished with living room sofa pit sectionals, floor lamps and dining room table and chairs . All season sun room is perfect for studying , chilling , or taking a nap. Private courtyard with picnic bench, furniture and basketball goal ! Lots of hardwood oak floors and carpet. $2100.00 ! Online rent payment and maintenance portal for tenant convenience. Owner is responsive, dedicated and has great references.“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“Available: Aug1st, 2020, Mitch@statelinerentals.com or 816-536-7380.