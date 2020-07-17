1716 Louisiana St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .House boasts updated features of hardwood floors, nice size closets, granite counter tops , ceramic tile , parking for 4 cars, all appliances

furnished including washer and dryer and additional chest freezer. House is partially furnished with living room sofa pit sectionals, floor lamps and dining room table and chairs . All season sun room is perfect for studying , chilling , or taking a nap. Private courtyard with picnic bench, furniture and basketball goal ! Lots of hardwood oak floors and carpet. $2100.00 ! Online rent payment and maintenance portal for tenant convenience. Owner is responsive, dedicated and has great references.“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“Available: Aug1st, 2020, Mitch@statelinerentals.com or 816-536-7380.