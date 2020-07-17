All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1716 Louisiana St

1716 Louisiana Street · (816) 536-7380
Location

1716 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .House boasts updated features of hardwood floors, nice size closets, granite counter tops , ceramic tile , parking for 4 cars, all appliances
furnished including washer and dryer and additional chest freezer. House is partially furnished with living room sofa pit sectionals, floor lamps and dining room table and chairs . All season sun room is perfect for studying , chilling , or taking a nap. Private courtyard with picnic bench, furniture and basketball goal ! Lots of hardwood oak floors and carpet. $2100.00 ! Online rent payment and maintenance portal for tenant convenience. Owner is responsive, dedicated and has great references.“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“Available: Aug1st, 2020, Mitch@statelinerentals.com or 816-536-7380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Louisiana St have any available units?
1716 Louisiana St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Louisiana St have?
Some of 1716 Louisiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Louisiana St currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Louisiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Louisiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Louisiana St is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Louisiana St offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Louisiana St offers parking.
Does 1716 Louisiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Louisiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Louisiana St have a pool?
No, 1716 Louisiana St does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Louisiana St have accessible units?
No, 1716 Louisiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Louisiana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Louisiana St has units with dishwashers.
