Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:02 PM

1423 Ohio Street

1423 Ohio Street · (785) 842-7644
Location

1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 3

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1423 Ohio Street Apt #102, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. Great location only 1/2 block from campus. Window AC and dishwasher. Reserved parking and laundry facilities. $125/mo. will be added to the rent amount for gas and water. Resident pays electricity. West from 14th and Massachusetts. South on Ohio to 1423. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3583330 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Ohio Street have any available units?
1423 Ohio Street has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Ohio Street have?
Some of 1423 Ohio Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Ohio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 1423 Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Ohio Street does offer parking.
Does 1423 Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Ohio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 1423 Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
