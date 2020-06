Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Enjoy downtown living without the hassle. You won't find a house closer to downtown Lawrence. Historic charm is matched with upgrades to the kitchen, bathrooms, and each bedroom. New appliances and updated finishes. Off street parking for four included. Fenced back yard and pet friendly.