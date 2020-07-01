All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 719 S Boeke St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
719 S Boeke St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

719 S Boeke St

719 South Boeke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

719 South Boeke Street, Kansas City, KS 66105
Armourdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in KCK near 169 Highway and Osage Avenue and less than 5 minutes from I-35. Approximately 800 sq ft of living space. Refrigerator and range included. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Washer/dryer hook ups. Small storage closet on back side of the unit. Nice quiet neighborhood. Available for immediate move in. Rent is $850/mo with a $850 security deposit. Small pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable security deposit and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5397473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 S Boeke St have any available units?
719 S Boeke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 S Boeke St have?
Some of 719 S Boeke St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 S Boeke St currently offering any rent specials?
719 S Boeke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 S Boeke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 S Boeke St is pet friendly.
Does 719 S Boeke St offer parking?
No, 719 S Boeke St does not offer parking.
Does 719 S Boeke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 S Boeke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 S Boeke St have a pool?
No, 719 S Boeke St does not have a pool.
Does 719 S Boeke St have accessible units?
No, 719 S Boeke St does not have accessible units.
Does 719 S Boeke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 S Boeke St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City