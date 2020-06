Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom luxury Townhouse in Kansas City with large rooms, open floor plan and private covered parking. Extra cinema room in basement. Has all appliances. No Utilities included. Is small pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1,t 2020. $875/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.