All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 635 North 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
635 North 74th Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:10 PM

635 North 74th Street

635 N 74th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Victory Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

635 N 74th St, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a brand new rental property that is ready to go? Look no further!

This beautifully done, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located just off I-70 and Turner Diagonal, perfect for any city commuter.

This unit has a great open floorplan with brand new kitchen including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry.

You really have to see this one to believe it, make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 North 74th Street have any available units?
635 North 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 North 74th Street have?
Some of 635 North 74th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 North 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 North 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 North 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 North 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 635 North 74th Street offer parking?
No, 635 North 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 635 North 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 North 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 North 74th Street have a pool?
No, 635 North 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 635 North 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 635 North 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 North 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 North 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City