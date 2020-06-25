635 North 74th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a brand new rental property that is ready to go? Look no further!



This beautifully done, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located just off I-70 and Turner Diagonal, perfect for any city commuter.



This unit has a great open floorplan with brand new kitchen including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry.



You really have to see this one to believe it, make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.