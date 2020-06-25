All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

6217 Georgia Avenue

Location

6217 Georgia Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is located close to restaurants, entertainment and more!

The whole house has been updated with new fixtures and new paint. The living room features original hardwood flooring, as well with a huge window bringing in tons of natural light! The bathroom has been completely updated with; brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new backsplash, new cabinets, and more! The bedrooms have the original hardwood flooring and storage. This home is a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
6217 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6217 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Georgia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
