6217 Georgia Avenue

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

hardwood floors recently renovated pet friendly

This property is located close to restaurants, entertainment and more!



The whole house has been updated with new fixtures and new paint. The living room features original hardwood flooring, as well with a huge window bringing in tons of natural light! The bathroom has been completely updated with; brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new backsplash, new cabinets, and more! The bedrooms have the original hardwood flooring and storage. This home is a quiet neighborhood with great neighbors!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



