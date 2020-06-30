602 North 74th Street

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this amazing 2 bed 2.5 bath home.
This house is now ready for new tenants! It features beautiful tile flooring, new carpeting, and a gorgeous kitchen that offers granite countertops, stained wooded cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom offers a spacious full bath with a double sink and a walk-in closet. The basement another great sized bedroom and another full bath as well.
This house is in a great location in western Kansas City right off of 70 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.