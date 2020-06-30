All apartments in Kansas City
602 North 74th Street
602 North 74th Street

602 N 74th St · No Longer Available
Location

602 N 74th St, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this amazing 2 bed 2.5 bath home.

This house is now ready for new tenants! It features beautiful tile flooring, new carpeting, and a gorgeous kitchen that offers granite countertops, stained wooded cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom offers a spacious full bath with a double sink and a walk-in closet. The basement another great sized bedroom and another full bath as well.

This house is in a great location in western Kansas City right off of 70 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 North 74th Street have any available units?
602 North 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 North 74th Street have?
Some of 602 North 74th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 North 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 North 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 North 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 North 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 602 North 74th Street offer parking?
No, 602 North 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 602 North 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 North 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 North 74th Street have a pool?
No, 602 North 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 North 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 602 North 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 North 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 North 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

