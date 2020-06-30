602 North 74th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Don’t miss out on this amazing 2 bed 2.5 bath home.



This house is now ready for new tenants! It features beautiful tile flooring, new carpeting, and a gorgeous kitchen that offers granite countertops, stained wooded cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom offers a spacious full bath with a double sink and a walk-in closet. The basement another great sized bedroom and another full bath as well.



This house is in a great location in western Kansas City right off of 70 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.