All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6011 Freeman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
6011 Freeman Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:56 PM

6011 Freeman Avenue

6011 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6011 Freeman Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 bath house is located in a quiet neighborhood. A short drive to Interstate 635 makes it great for commuters. Also close to restaurants, shopping, and schools!

The living room features original hardwoods and fresh paint, as well with new fixtures and tons of natural light! The bedrooms contain the same hardwood flooring as well as updated fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint. The kitchen provides you with matching stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures. In the kitchen, there is also a breakfast bar and an entry to the dining room in the back. This property also provides you with a washer and dryer in the laundry room. The big gated backyard makes it a great place for pets and kids!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Freeman Avenue have any available units?
6011 Freeman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 Freeman Avenue have?
Some of 6011 Freeman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Freeman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Freeman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Freeman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Freeman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Freeman Avenue offer parking?
No, 6011 Freeman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6011 Freeman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6011 Freeman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Freeman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6011 Freeman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Freeman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6011 Freeman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Freeman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Freeman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City