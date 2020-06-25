6011 Freeman Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bed 1 bath house is located in a quiet neighborhood. A short drive to Interstate 635 makes it great for commuters. Also close to restaurants, shopping, and schools!



The living room features original hardwoods and fresh paint, as well with new fixtures and tons of natural light! The bedrooms contain the same hardwood flooring as well as updated fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint. The kitchen provides you with matching stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures. In the kitchen, there is also a breakfast bar and an entry to the dining room in the back. This property also provides you with a washer and dryer in the laundry room. The big gated backyard makes it a great place for pets and kids!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

