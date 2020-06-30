All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219

525 Splitlog Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 Splitlog Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
525 Splitlog Ave #R ~ ASK ABOUT FREE RENT SPECIALS!! - This 768 sq ft property is Available NOW! If application is approved you'll receive one month FREE rent. This house sits behind a house its a rear unit. You can go through the alley way in the back to get to it. This home has hardwood floors, new carpet, w/d hook-ups, and has appliances.

Call this place home today for only $595 per month. Security deposit is also $595. Pets allowed with additional fee. $35 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Available now!

NO Section 8

Call (816) 503-6219 to set up your showing Today!

(RLNE5451203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have any available units?
525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have?
Some of 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 is pet friendly.
Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 offer parking?
No, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 does not offer parking.
Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have a pool?
No, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have accessible units?
No, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219 does not have units with dishwashers.

