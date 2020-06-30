525 Splitlog Ave #R RIIB-219

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

525 Splitlog Ave #R ~ ASK ABOUT FREE RENT SPECIALS!! - This 768 sq ft property is Available NOW! If application is approved you'll receive one month FREE rent. This house sits behind a house its a rear unit. You can go through the alley way in the back to get to it. This home has hardwood floors, new carpet, w/d hook-ups, and has appliances.



Call this place home today for only $595 per month. Security deposit is also $595. Pets allowed with additional fee. $35 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Available now!



NO Section 8



Call (816) 503-6219 to set up your showing Today!



