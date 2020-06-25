5000 Walker Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath KCK Cutie - You really have to come and see this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off I-635 and State Ave!



Featuring tons of updates including a completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry and more.



The bathroom has also been newly updated which really makes this entire house feel brand new.



Don't forget about the HUGE backyard!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4978190)