4921 Edgehill Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home, located just off Metropolitan Ave. and I-635!



Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living space, new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as fresh paint throughout! The home has also received a brand new kitchen from top to bottom, new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more!



This home also features a great master bedroom with his and hers closets as well as an amazing view of the backyard!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



