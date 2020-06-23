All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

4921 Edgehill Drive

4921 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Edgehill Drive, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home, located just off Metropolitan Ave. and I-635!

Featuring brand new carpeting throughout the main living space, new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as fresh paint throughout! The home has also received a brand new kitchen from top to bottom, new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more!

This home also features a great master bedroom with his and hers closets as well as an amazing view of the backyard!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4652718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Edgehill Drive have any available units?
4921 Edgehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Edgehill Drive have?
Some of 4921 Edgehill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Edgehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Edgehill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Edgehill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Edgehill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Edgehill Drive offer parking?
No, 4921 Edgehill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4921 Edgehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Edgehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Edgehill Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Edgehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Edgehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Edgehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Edgehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Edgehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
