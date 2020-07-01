4448 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

**HO HO SPECIAL! FIRST MONTH FREE IF YOUR LEASE IS SIGNED IN DECEMBER **



Cute home in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Large, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All original hardwood floors refinished. Fully finished basement leading into the garage. Washer/dryer included.



Pets allowed with separate deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance and utilities.

Located in Rosedale subdivision, minutes from the Plaza, Westport, 39th Street and KU Med.



This freshly painted house has a new roof and updated electrical.