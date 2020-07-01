All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:32 PM

4448 Booth Street

4448 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4448 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
**HO HO SPECIAL! FIRST MONTH FREE IF YOUR LEASE IS SIGNED IN DECEMBER **

Cute home in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Large, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All original hardwood floors refinished. Fully finished basement leading into the garage. Washer/dryer included.

Pets allowed with separate deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance and utilities.
Located in Rosedale subdivision, minutes from the Plaza, Westport, 39th Street and KU Med.

This freshly painted house has a new roof and updated electrical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Booth Street have any available units?
4448 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Booth Street have?
Some of 4448 Booth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Booth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4448 Booth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4448 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4448 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 4448 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4448 Booth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4448 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4448 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4448 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 Booth Street has units with dishwashers.

