4335 Yecker Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in Kansas City Kansas right off of highway 635 and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.