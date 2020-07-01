4335 Yecker Avenue

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.
This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in Kansas City Kansas right off of highway 635 and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.