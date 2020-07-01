All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:10 PM

4335 Yecker Avenue

Location

4335 Yecker Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in Kansas City Kansas right off of highway 635 and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have any available units?
4335 Yecker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4335 Yecker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Yecker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Yecker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 Yecker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue offer parking?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have a pool?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Yecker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4335 Yecker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

