Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4314 Booth St.
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4314 Booth St.

4314 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great space in a Great Location! - Located just blocks from the University of Kansas Hospital, 39th Street corridor, and all of the great new things along 47th Street between Mission and Rainbow, this house is in one of the best places in town to live! Updated with fresh paint and other improvements this spring, this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 FULL bathroom home also features a 2 car garage and is PET FRIENDLY!

- Hardwood Floors
- Screened In Porch
- Detached 2 Car Garage
- Pet Friendly
- 12 & 24 month leases available

(RLNE4790957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Booth St. have any available units?
4314 Booth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Booth St. have?
Some of 4314 Booth St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Booth St. currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Booth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Booth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Booth St. is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Booth St. offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Booth St. offers parking.
Does 4314 Booth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Booth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Booth St. have a pool?
No, 4314 Booth St. does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Booth St. have accessible units?
No, 4314 Booth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Booth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Booth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
