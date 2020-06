Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this great property.



This home is now ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, 4 large bedrooms, and a spacious and private fenced in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City close to KU medical center and right off of highway 169.



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5148821)