423 N 5th St

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Mini Craftsman in the Heart of Strawberry Hill



A beautiful home which was previously lived in by the same family for 12 years and has been well taken care of. With high ceilings, lovely wood trim, wood floors, a front porch, fenced back yard, and tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. It's located right in the heart of Strawberry Hill, 2 blocks from the new grocery store and KU Med campus, seconds from both I-70 and 670, across the street from great local restaurants, bars and walking distance from the KCK farmers market and two great locally-owned coffee shops! It will fill fast! The floor plan is best suited for two roommates, a couple or a small family as the full bathroom sits between two of the bedrooms. Owner supplies internet and lawn mowing. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Tenant supplies laundry washer/dryer. $50/mo. pet fee, $30 for each additional pet.

