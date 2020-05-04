All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 423 N 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
423 N 5th St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

423 N 5th St

423 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

423 North 5th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Mini Craftsman in the Heart of Strawberry Hill - Property Id: 165210

A beautiful home which was previously lived in by the same family for 12 years and has been well taken care of. With high ceilings, lovely wood trim, wood floors, a front porch, fenced back yard, and tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. It's located right in the heart of Strawberry Hill, 2 blocks from the new grocery store and KU Med campus, seconds from both I-70 and 670, across the street from great local restaurants, bars and walking distance from the KCK farmers market and two great locally-owned coffee shops! It will fill fast! The floor plan is best suited for two roommates, a couple or a small family as the full bathroom sits between two of the bedrooms. Owner supplies internet and lawn mowing. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Tenant supplies laundry washer/dryer. $50/mo. pet fee, $30 for each additional pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165210p
Property Id 165210

(RLNE5212655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 N 5th St have any available units?
423 N 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 N 5th St have?
Some of 423 N 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 N 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
423 N 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 N 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 423 N 5th St offer parking?
No, 423 N 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 423 N 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 N 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N 5th St have a pool?
No, 423 N 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 423 N 5th St have accessible units?
No, 423 N 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 N 5th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City