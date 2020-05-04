All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4144 Adams

4144 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home 2 blocks from KU Medical Center. Walking distance to Shopping and Entertainment - This Home is located 2 blocks from KU Medical Center has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are oak hardwood floors throughout the home. The bathroom has ceramic tile with tub/shower. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a large screened porch in back. There is a full unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer hookups and storage area. There is a gas furnace and central air. The backyard is fully fenced. The home also has a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 816-206-0372
Rent is $1295.00 Per Month

(RLNE2483169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Adams have any available units?
4144 Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 Adams have?
Some of 4144 Adams's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Adams is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Adams offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Adams offers parking.
Does 4144 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Adams have a pool?
No, 4144 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Adams have accessible units?
No, 4144 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Adams has units with dishwashers.
