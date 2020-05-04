4144 Adams

Amenities

Home 2 blocks from KU Medical Center. Walking distance to Shopping and Entertainment - This Home is located 2 blocks from KU Medical Center has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are oak hardwood floors throughout the home. The bathroom has ceramic tile with tub/shower. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is a large screened porch in back. There is a full unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer hookups and storage area. There is a gas furnace and central air. The backyard is fully fenced. The home also has a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Call Laurie for Showing 816-206-0372

Rent is $1295.00 Per Month



