All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3901 Nebraska Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3901 Nebraska Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:58 PM

3901 Nebraska Avenue

3901 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3901 Nebraska Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 bath newly renovated home in KC Kansas is a must see.

This house is located off State Ave. right next to Interstate 635, great for commuters. Close to shopping/ restaurants/ entertainment and more!

This house has an open concept kitchen with brand new laminate flooring/ backsplash/cabinets/countertop and more. The living area and bedrooms contain new carpet and new fixtures! The whole house has a fresh coat of paint as well! The utility room has brand new flooring and laundry hookups. The backyard is gated, which great for pets!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have any available units?
3901 Nebraska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have?
Some of 3901 Nebraska Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Nebraska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Nebraska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Nebraska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Nebraska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue offer parking?
No, 3901 Nebraska Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Nebraska Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have a pool?
No, 3901 Nebraska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3901 Nebraska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Nebraska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Nebraska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City