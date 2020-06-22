3901 Nebraska Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 1 bath newly renovated home in KC Kansas is a must see.



This house is located off State Ave. right next to Interstate 635, great for commuters. Close to shopping/ restaurants/ entertainment and more!



This house has an open concept kitchen with brand new laminate flooring/ backsplash/cabinets/countertop and more. The living area and bedrooms contain new carpet and new fixtures! The whole house has a fresh coat of paint as well! The utility room has brand new flooring and laundry hookups. The backyard is gated, which great for pets!



