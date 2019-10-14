All apartments in Kansas City
3836 Lloyd St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

3836 Lloyd St

3836 Lloyd St · No Longer Available
Location

3836 Lloyd St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Dan And Renters Warehouse! Owner is making MAIN LEVEL ONLY available for tenants. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms on main level including master bedroom/bathroom with full size kitchen. Very large deck, great for hosting cookouts! Large backyard, great for pets. The home has dark hardwood floors on the main level and granite countertops. Full security system included but would be tenant responsibility to active if they choose to. All appliances included (Samsung Washer & Dryer). Only 5 blocks from KU Med Center! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets considered with a non refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!! **Basement area will be rented separately and is available for an extra fee. Please contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 Lloyd St have any available units?
3836 Lloyd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 Lloyd St have?
Some of 3836 Lloyd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 Lloyd St currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Lloyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 Lloyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3836 Lloyd St is pet friendly.
Does 3836 Lloyd St offer parking?
No, 3836 Lloyd St does not offer parking.
Does 3836 Lloyd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3836 Lloyd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 Lloyd St have a pool?
Yes, 3836 Lloyd St has a pool.
Does 3836 Lloyd St have accessible units?
No, 3836 Lloyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 Lloyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 Lloyd St does not have units with dishwashers.
