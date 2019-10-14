3836 Lloyd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Dan And Renters Warehouse! Owner is making MAIN LEVEL ONLY available for tenants. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms on main level including master bedroom/bathroom with full size kitchen. Very large deck, great for hosting cookouts! Large backyard, great for pets. The home has dark hardwood floors on the main level and granite countertops. Full security system included but would be tenant responsibility to active if they choose to. All appliances included (Samsung Washer & Dryer). Only 5 blocks from KU Med Center! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets considered with a non refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!! **Basement area will be rented separately and is available for an extra fee. Please contact for details.