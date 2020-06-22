All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3369 N. 59th, Ter

3369 N 59 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3369 N 59 Ter, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
3369 N 59th ter, Kansas city, KS 66104 is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch for rent. This home has hardwood floors throughout the home with a 1 car garage and full basement for lots of storage. The kitchen is large with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The home has a washer and dryer in the basement and large backyard. Central air condition with gas heat. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. The home rents for $900.00 a month with a security deposit of $900.00. This property does not accept section 8 applications. For more information please contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

