Amenities

3369 N 59th ter, Kansas city, KS 66104 is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch for rent. This home has hardwood floors throughout the home with a 1 car garage and full basement for lots of storage. The kitchen is large with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The home has a washer and dryer in the basement and large backyard. Central air condition with gas heat. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. The home rents for $900.00 a month with a security deposit of $900.00. This property does not accept section 8 applications. For more information please contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.