Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2920 Longwood Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

2920 Longwood Avenue

2920 Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Longwood Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom with 1 full bath and 1 half bath. This home is available now, and comes with all the Conrex standards. All new flooring, updated modern fixtures throughout, and stainless steel appliances. Apply now to be approved and move in as soon as possible!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have any available units?
2920 Longwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2920 Longwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Longwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Longwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Longwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Longwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Longwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
