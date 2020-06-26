All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2906 W 44TH AVE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2906 W 44TH AVE

2906 W 44 Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2906 W 44 Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With An Office Or Den Area - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located just East of Mission on 44th Street.
The home itself offers 3 separate floors.
The walk in level is where you'll find the living room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, garbage disposal, microwave, and a dishwasher.
Both the bedrooms and the bathroom are located on the top floor of the home.
The 3rd level is a full unfinished basement. This area is great for extra storage and has your washer and dryer connections.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3267124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 W 44TH AVE have any available units?
2906 W 44TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 W 44TH AVE have?
Some of 2906 W 44TH AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 W 44TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2906 W 44TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 W 44TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 W 44TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2906 W 44TH AVE offer parking?
No, 2906 W 44TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2906 W 44TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 W 44TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 W 44TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2906 W 44TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2906 W 44TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2906 W 44TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 W 44TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 W 44TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
