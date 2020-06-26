2906 W 44TH AVE

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With An Office Or Den Area - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located just East of Mission on 44th Street.
The home itself offers 3 separate floors.
The walk in level is where you'll find the living room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, garbage disposal, microwave, and a dishwasher.
Both the bedrooms and the bathroom are located on the top floor of the home.
The 3rd level is a full unfinished basement. This area is great for extra storage and has your washer and dryer connections.
This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.
