2634 N 43rd Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

2634 N 43rd Street

2634 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2634 North 43rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this lovely renovation on a very quiet block!
Easy highway access and close to schools.
Refinished, dark hardwoods throughout the main floor and luxury vinyl tile in the basement.
Large kitchen off the living room with large, screened in deck!
2 bedrooms on main level with full bath.
1 true bedroom (huge!) and bonus room in basement with another full bath!
W/D in unit!
Walk-out basement to your large backyard!!
Attached garage.
Serious inquiries only, no evictions, no felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 N 43rd Street have any available units?
2634 N 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 N 43rd Street have?
Some of 2634 N 43rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 N 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2634 N 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 N 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2634 N 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2634 N 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2634 N 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 2634 N 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 N 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 N 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 2634 N 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2634 N 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2634 N 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 N 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 N 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.

