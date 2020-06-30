2634 N 43rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this lovely renovation on a very quiet block!

Easy highway access and close to schools.

Refinished, dark hardwoods throughout the main floor and luxury vinyl tile in the basement.

Large kitchen off the living room with large, screened in deck!

2 bedrooms on main level with full bath.

1 true bedroom (huge!) and bonus room in basement with another full bath!

W/D in unit!

Walk-out basement to your large backyard!!

Attached garage.

Serious inquiries only, no evictions, no felonies.