2600 West 47th Street #102

47 Fisher offers upscale 2 bedroom 1 bath Kansas City apartments near Woodside Health &;;; Tennis Club, just across from City of Westwood Kansas, and minutes from University of Kansas Medical Center and the Country Club Plaza. Each unit includes hardwood floors, modern appliances and fixtures, granite counters, and more! Walk to the famous Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue, Blue Sushi, Lulu's Asian Bistro, Taco Republic and Walmart Grocery! These units are also all electric and smart technology enabled. Residents have access to a Smartphone App to make monthly payments, request maintenance, control smart locks, control smart thermostats, and enroll in discounted internet service. The building includes gated parking and secured access.