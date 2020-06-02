All apartments in Kansas City
2552 West 46th Avenue

Location

2552 West 46th Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cute, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a quiet neighborhood. House is conveniently located near KU Med and great shops and restaurants.

This house has a big, new front porch to hang out on and get to know your neighbors as well as a big, fenced back yard to hang out and enjoy the outdoors. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage.

Washer/dryer and all appliances included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

Pets are allowed with a non-refundable deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.
New roof and windows. New kitchen and appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Large, treed fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 West 46th Avenue have any available units?
2552 West 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 West 46th Avenue have?
Some of 2552 West 46th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 West 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 West 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 West 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 West 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2552 West 46th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2552 West 46th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2552 West 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 West 46th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 West 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 West 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 West 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 West 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 West 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 West 46th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

