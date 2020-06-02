2552 West 46th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Cute, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a quiet neighborhood. House is conveniently located near KU Med and great shops and restaurants.



This house has a big, new front porch to hang out on and get to know your neighbors as well as a big, fenced back yard to hang out and enjoy the outdoors. Unfinished basement for plenty of storage.



Washer/dryer and all appliances included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.



Pets are allowed with a non-refundable deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.

New roof and windows. New kitchen and appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Large, treed fenced yard.