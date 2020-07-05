2236 W 41st Ave

Amenities

Paid Parking Near KU Med Behind Commerce Bank - Sick of having to park blocks away from work/school & then having to walk in the rain or snow?

We offer a parking spot that is not to far away and is reasonably priced.

Our parking lot is located right behind the Commerce Bank & Taco Bell on Rainbow, which is just minutes away from the main KU Hospital entrance.

We currently offer quarterly rates at only $145.

Make sure to reach out to us today to get your name on our waiting list.

We will need your name, phone number, and email address if you want to just hit the "contact us" button.

*There is no need to Apply Now*



