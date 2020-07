Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning range

Absolutely stunning full rehab to this unit. 4 Bedrooms and 2 full bath makes this the perfect place for a growing family. Fully finished basement with lots of closet space. 2 large bedrooms for those with King size beds. Kitchen features dishwasher, smooth top stove, tile back splash and much more. Washer and Dryer included with unit. Call today to make this your home.