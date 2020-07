Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home!!! - This spacious home offers newly remodeled kitchen with updated appliances and a hard surface counter top. Updated baths, 3 bedrooms, a living room, den with fireplace, dining room, 2 car garage and a fenced yard. Full basement has a non conforming 4th bedroom/office and bonus living area. Come see this one quickly. It definitely won't last long.



