1205 North 39th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill carpet

Come and check out this completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off State Ave. and I-635, this puts you close to shops, dining, entertainment and more!



Featuring brand new carpeting and paint throughout the entire home. A brand new kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and beautiful stainless steel appliances.



This home also offers a great backyard space with deck, perfect for summer BBQ's plus tons of room for the kids and pets to play!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



