Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1205 North 39th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 North 39th Street

1205 N 39 St · No Longer Available
Location

1205 N 39 St, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off State Ave. and I-635, this puts you close to shops, dining, entertainment and more!

Featuring brand new carpeting and paint throughout the entire home. A brand new kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and beautiful stainless steel appliances.

This home also offers a great backyard space with deck, perfect for summer BBQ's plus tons of room for the kids and pets to play!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 North 39th Street have any available units?
1205 North 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 North 39th Street have?
Some of 1205 North 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 North 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 North 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 North 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 North 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 North 39th Street offer parking?
No, 1205 North 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1205 North 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 North 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 North 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1205 North 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 North 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 North 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 North 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 North 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
