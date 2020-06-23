1205 North 39th Street

Amenities
Come and check out this completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off State Ave. and I-635, this puts you close to shops, dining, entertainment and more!
Featuring brand new carpeting and paint throughout the entire home. A brand new kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and beautiful stainless steel appliances.
This home also offers a great backyard space with deck, perfect for summer BBQ's plus tons of room for the kids and pets to play!
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.