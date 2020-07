Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance. Each building has been carefully placed to overlook panoramas of green space. Luxury, no problem. Privacy, no problem. When you feel like slipping out for recreation, walk to your private “Country Club on the Green”. Listen to the sound of the pool water over the infinity edge while you cozy up by the outside fireplace, or you can warm-up inside the Great Room while you challenge a friend to a game of billiards. Print your documents in the cyber cafe while you enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee. At the Club, all of your senses are stimulated!