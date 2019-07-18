730 South Cypress Street

Amenities
Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.
1,567 square feet of living space plus a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.
Fully fenced yard for family entertainment and pets.
**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.
Ask about the Home Town Hero program which could save you $200 off the first month's rent!
Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/938955?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.