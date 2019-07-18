All apartments in Gardner
730 South Cypress Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:55 PM

730 South Cypress Street

730 S Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

730 S Cypress St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.

1,567 square feet of living space plus a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

Fully fenced yard for family entertainment and pets.

**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.

Ask about the Home Town Hero program which could save you $200 off the first month's rent!

Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/938955?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 South Cypress Street have any available units?
730 South Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 730 South Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 South Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 South Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 South Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 730 South Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 730 South Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 South Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 South Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 South Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 South Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 South Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
