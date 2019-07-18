730 South Cypress Street

Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!



Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.



1,567 square feet of living space plus a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



Fully fenced yard for family entertainment and pets.



**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.



Ask about the Home Town Hero program which could save you $200 off the first month's rent!



Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/938955?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.