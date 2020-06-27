All apartments in Gardner
Last updated June 27 2020

722 S Cypress Street

722 S Cypress St · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 S Cypress St, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 722 S Cypress Street · Avail. Jul 27

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
722 S Cypress Street Available 07/27/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view July 27th!

This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain. Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. This home also includes a wooden privacy fence!!!

Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy maintenance.

**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School with easy access to Hwy 50 and the Industrial Bypass.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can receive $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5074739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 S Cypress Street have any available units?
722 S Cypress Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 722 S Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 S Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 S Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 S Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 722 S Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 S Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 S Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 S Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
