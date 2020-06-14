Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

72 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zionsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:17am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$693
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Delaware Trail
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$580
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
1 Unit Available
6050 Macbeth Way
6050 Macbeth Way, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room - Property Id: 284626 House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT Must have good credit, rental history, no evictions and no violent criminal records.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maple Knoll
1 Unit Available
962 Morley Ln
962 Morley Ln, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3024 sqft
962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2328 Shaftesbury Road
2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4806 sqft
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Augusta-New Augusta
1 Unit Available
3514 Waterloo Drive
3514 Waterloo Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2248 sqft
LEASE TO OWN Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Pike Twp, with 2248 sq feet plus additional 1168 sq foot basement. Fresh paint, new carpets, newly stained wood floors, and other improvements. New black appliances are being installed.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2376 THE SPRINGS Drive
2376 The Springs Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
2227 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Former model home! Gorgeous 3-story townhome with ceramic tile in 2-story entry with rec room and half bath on the first level.

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
1819 Minturn Lane
1819 Minturn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Charming updated all brick ranch in great Washington Township location. Great room with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through to all 3 generous sized bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Zionsville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Speedway
101 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Broad Ripple
9 Units Available
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$890
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
City Guide for Zionsville, IN

Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!

The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Zionsville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zionsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

