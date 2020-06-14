72 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with hardwood floors
Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!
The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zionsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.